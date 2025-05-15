Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Despite what arguably has been a rash of overbuilding of apartment properties in the country’s Sunbelt region, the area still is expected to perform solidly That’s the consensus view from a...
Triangle Business Journal Guardian Logistics Solutions has agreed to lease 103,200 square feet of industrial space at the Welcome Venture Park industrial complex that’s currently under construction in Durham, NC The logistics firm is...
Houston Business Journal Aramco Americas has renewed its lease for 173,794 square feet of headquarters space at the Allen Center mixed-use complex in Houston The energy company has been occupying office space at the 36-story Two Allen Center, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of apartment units that are now under construction in Jacksonville, Fla, has dropped by nearly 50% from a year ago, to 3,900 units, according to MMG Real Estate Advisors The drop should bring the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential said it has yet to see signs that tenants at its properties have been impacted by the ongoing economic uncertainty The Chicago REIT, which acknowledged seeing a “higher-than-usual...
The Real Deal Archer has agreed to lease the 350,500-square-foot industrial property at 3049, 3095, and 3163 East Vernon Ave in Vernon, Calif The jerky manufacturer is planning to spend $30 million on renovations to the property and hopes to move...
South Florida Business Journal Garland Food has signed a 15-year lease for a 175,255-square-foot industrial building that was recently constructed in Medley, Fla The food processing company is leasing the property, at 11301 NW 97th Ave, from Hilco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report With its August maturity looming, the $660 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 41 government-leased office properties owned by an NGP Group-sponsored fund has transferred to special servicer Trimont...
Commercial Property Executive Casey Family Programs has agreed to lease 79,189 square feet of office space at 800 Fifth Ave in Seattle CBRE brokered the lease between the foster care and child welfare foundation and the owner of the building, an...