Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...
Berkadia has provided $3575 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing against the 110-unit apartment property at 829 Garfield Ave in Jersey City, NJ The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Tay Investments of Hackensack, NJ, to...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided a $419 million loan for the construction of Crossroads 55, a 487,200-square-foot industrial park in Fuquay-Varina, NC JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan Stotan Industrial of...
Commercial Observer Bank of Montreal and 3650 Capital have provided $55 million of financing against Shaw Park Plaza, a 274,688-square-foot office building in the St Louis suburb of Clayton, Mo The fixed-rate financing matures in five years Typerion...
Macerich Co has lined up $340 million of mortgage financing against the Washington Square shopping mall in Portland, Ore, as part of the property's recapitalization...
The $784 million mortgage against the 131-room Hotel Union Square in San Francisco is being offered once again The hotel, marketed through the Mission Capital unit of Marcus & Millichap, is being pitched as a potential redevelopment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lenders no longer view office properties with trepidation They’re now willing to consider lending against them, but under the right circumstances That’s a big change from...
Greystone has provided $80 million of short-term financing against the 325-unit Meridia Roselle Park 10 apartments in Roselle Park, NJ The bridge loan retires $685 million of financing that ACORE Capital had provided four years ago to fund...
Commercial Observer Kennedy Wilson and Pearlmark have provided $195 million of financing for the development of the 356-unit Portals IV apartment project at 1301 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC Kennedy Wilson, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...