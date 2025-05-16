Log In or Subscribe to read more
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Moody’s Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 573 3000 243 AAA Aaa AAA J-spread A-2 12050 3000 470 AAA Aaa AAA 1009964 49294 +95 J-spread A-3 49288...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Moody’s Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 202 3000 249 Aaa AAA AAA J-spread A-2 1850 3000 275 Aaa AAA AAA 999998 51978 +127 J-spread A-3 13000 3000...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Rating S&P Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 115 3000 234 AAA AAA AAA 999998 4969 +90 J-spread A-3 47606 3000 480 AAA AAA AAA 1029998 5070 +100 J-spread A-S...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Moody’s Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 1400 3000 269 AAA Aaa AAA 999982 4737 +80 J-spread A-SB 1966 3000 733 AAA Aaa AAA 1029966 5160 +100...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Moody’s Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 043 3000 229 Aaa AAA AAA J-spread A-2 13868 3000 491 Aaa AAA AAA 999979 4918 +90 J-spread A-3 51512 3000...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating S&P Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 368 3000 254 AAA AAA AAA 999987 4939 +70 J-spread A-2 3000 3000 284 AAA AAA AAA 999985 5290 +105 J-spread A-4...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Rating Moody’s Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 1927 3000 283 AAA AAA Aaa 1000000 4961 +70 J-spread A-4 13100 3000 976 AAA AAA Aaa 1009999 5308 +84...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Moody’s Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 1123 3000 273 AAA Aaa AAA J-spread A-2 2100 3000 497 AAA Aaa AAA 1009976 5332 +100 J-spread A-SB 1645...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating S&P Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 030 3000 324 AAA AAA AAA J-spread A-2 7650 3000 291 AAA AAA AAA 999979 5309 +102 J-spread A-3 12000 3000 475...