Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...
Triad Business Journal Welcome Group is starting work soon on the I-40 Logistics Park, a 750,000-square-foot industrial complex in Graham, NC, about 24 miles east of Greensboro, NC The five-building property is being built on a 96-acre site along...
REBusiness Online EMBREY has proposed building the 344-unit Hatchery apartment property in Austin, Texas The San Antonio company is building the complex along Lady Bird Lake east of downtown Austin Frost Bank provided construction financing, terms...
REBusiness Online Ground has broken on a 176,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, a Chicago REIT, is developing the building within the 12 million-sf First Park 121...
Nashville Business Journal CRG recently broke ground on the Cubes at Sparta Park, a 28 million-square-foot industrial complex in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Lebanon, Tenn The Chicago developer is constructing the four-building property on 200...
South Florida Business Journal Realterm has paid $25 million for an industrial outdoor storage property at 3120 and 3120-D NW 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach, Fla The Annapolis, Md, industrial real estate company purchased the 843-acre site from...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided a $419 million loan for the construction of Crossroads 55, a 487,200-square-foot industrial park in Fuquay-Varina, NC JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan Stotan Industrial of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Despite what arguably has been a rash of overbuilding of apartment properties in the country’s Sunbelt region, the area still is expected to perform solidly That’s the consensus view from a...
Commercial Observer Kennedy Wilson and Pearlmark have provided $195 million of financing for the development of the 356-unit Portals IV apartment project at 1301 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC Kennedy Wilson, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...