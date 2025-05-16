Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Welcome Group is starting work soon on the I-40 Logistics Park, a 750,000-square-foot industrial complex in Graham, NC, about 24 miles east of Greensboro, NC The five-building property is being built on a 96-acre site along...
REBusiness Online EMBREY has proposed building the 344-unit Hatchery apartment property in Austin, Texas The San Antonio company is building the complex along Lady Bird Lake east of downtown Austin Frost Bank provided construction financing, terms...
REBusiness Online Ground has broken on a 176,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, a Chicago REIT, is developing the building within the 12 million-sf First Park 121...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Melohn Properties has lined up a $167 million loan for the ground beneath the 12 million-square-foot office building at 32 Old Slip in lower Manhattan The New York investor acquired the land in 2015...
Triangle Business Journal Aventon Cos is starting construction this fall on Aventon NorthRidge, a 346-unit apartment complex in Raleigh, NC The local company is building the five-story property on 1362 acres at 6300 The Lakes Drive, next to its...
Nashville Business Journal CRG recently broke ground on the Cubes at Sparta Park, a 28 million-square-foot industrial complex in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Lebanon, Tenn The Chicago developer is constructing the four-building property on 200...
Berkadia has provided $3575 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing against the 110-unit apartment property at 829 Garfield Ave in Jersey City, NJ The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Tay Investments of Hackensack, NJ, to...
South Florida Business Journal Realterm has paid $25 million for an industrial outdoor storage property at 3120 and 3120-D NW 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach, Fla The Annapolis, Md, industrial real estate company purchased the 843-acre site from...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided a $419 million loan for the construction of Crossroads 55, a 487,200-square-foot industrial park in Fuquay-Varina, NC JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan Stotan Industrial of...