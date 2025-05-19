Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 379 million-square-foot Willis Tower office property in Chicago has had its appraised value reduced by 42% to $103...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay about $11 billion, or $1,000/sf, for the 11-million-square-foot office property at 590 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor is buying the property from the State Teachers Retirement System...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Real Estate has paid $1375 million, or $350,765/unit, for Zaterra, a 392-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a venture of PB Bell...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc paid $138 million, or $39884/sf, for the 346,000-square-foot Advance Auto Parts Tower in the North Hills area of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, REIT bought the building from Kane...
Houston Business Journal Black Stone Minerals has renewed its lease for 55,082 square feet at 1001 Fannin, a 13 million-sf office building in downtown Houston The locally based oil and gas minerals rights company has been housing its headquarters...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Envision Cold has bought the 187,122-square-foot cold-storage facility at 2950 NW 75th St in Miami for $4725 million, or $25251/sf The Atlanta company purchased the industrial building from Rivas Family...
Dallas Business Journal Gainwell Technologies LLC has sold Corporate Point, a 242,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The McLean, Va, health care tech company sold the 10-story property to DFW Land LLC, a Coppel,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America have provided $650 million of fixed-rate mortgage financing against the 101 million-square-foot One Congress St office property in downtown Boston The interest-only...
Longpoint has paid $2498 million, or $22309/sf, for Grand Covina Plaza, a 111,975-square-foot retail center in Covina, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a family office that was represented by JLL Capital Markets Grand...