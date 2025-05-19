Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $784 million mortgage against the 131-room Hotel Union Square in San Francisco is being offered once again The hotel, marketed through the Mission Capital unit of Marcus & Millichap, is being pitched as a potential redevelopment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A deal to sell the 750,372-square-foot Market Center office property in San Francisco is expected to materialize in the coming months The property is owned by a venture in which Paramount Group holds a 67%...
San Antonio Business Journal Warwick Prestige Hotels LLC has tapped Marcus & Millichap to market for sale the 129-room Riverwalk Plaza Hotel in San Antonio The property, at 100 Villita St, comes to market with a $2075 million asking price...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ivanhoe Cambridge is offering for sale the 576,800-square-foot office property at 125 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The real estate investment arm of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, one of Canada’s...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is offering for sale the 390,512-square-foot office building at 311 West Monroe St in Chicago The local investor hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which Sterling Bay had acquired in 2017 for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has been tapped to market for sale the 203,506-square-foot office building at 14 Sylvan Way in Parsippany, NJ The property is owned by Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II Inc, which had bought it...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of local companies Fulton Street Cos and Latsko Interests is offering for sale five office and retail buildings totaling 87,000 square feet in Chicago Newmark has been tapped to market the buildings, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Marquette Cos is offering for sale the Mason, a 263-unit apartment complex in Chicago The Naperville, Ill, company hired CBRE and Eastdil Secured to market the property The Mason, at 180 North Ada St, opened in 2018...
Crain’s Chicago Business Crescent Heights is offering for sale the 398-unit North Water Apartments in Chicago The Miami real estate firm hired Newmark to market the property, which it acquired in 2023 for $173 million The property is being...