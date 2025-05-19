Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal A venture of American Liberty Hospitality and Escalera Capital has bought the 297-room Hilton Houston Westchase hotel in Houston American Liberty, of Houston, and Escalera, of San Antonio, purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America have provided $650 million of fixed-rate mortgage financing against the 101 million-square-foot One Congress St office property in downtown Boston The interest-only...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...
The securitization of a $242 billion mortgage against the Ala Moana shopping mall in Honolulu, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, is back on track after having been set aside last month because of market instability...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 91,308-square-foot office property at 995 Market St near San Francisco’s challenged Tenderloin district has been sold for $1056 million, or nearly $116/sf The 15-story building, formerly leased by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report With its August maturity looming, the $660 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 41 government-leased office properties owned by an NGP Group-sponsored fund has transferred to special servicer Trimont...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $245 million loan against Chase Park, a 288,382-square-foot office complex in Austin, Texas, has been transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default The transfer to special...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, NM, whose mortgage financing has been in special servicing for nearly four years, had its appraised value reduced to $90 million In addition, a $47 million appraisal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $265 million CMBS loan against the 47,562-square-foot Chinatown Row mixed-use property in Washington, DC, has been sold for $155 million, or $32589/sf It was acquired by Monument Realty of Washington,...