Brookfield Asset Management raised $59 billion of investor commitments for the fifth iteration of its flagship real estate fund during the first quarter, bringing the total raised for the vehicle to a whopping $16 billion It would be the largest...
Investment sales volumes increased by 14% from a year ago, while lending increased by 13%, according to CBRE Lending volumes, particularly involving loans from banks, also had increased Volumes, however, remain behind 2019...
PGIM Real Estate has raised $2 billion of equity commitments for its first investment vehicle dedicated exclusively to the data center sector Its Global Data Center Fund will develop, lease, and sell hyperscale data centers and will target...
Arctos Partners, a Dallas private-equity firm that, among other things, invests in sports franchises, has expanded into the real estate asset class It's hired a team of investment professionals from Crow Holdings that will be based in Boston and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bascom Group, a prolific investor in the apartment sector, has once again started raising capital for its Bascom Value-Added Apartment Investors VI LLC fund The Irvine, Calif, investment manager had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investors in the commercial real estate sector are increasingly adopting a “wait-and-see” attitude toward changing their strategies as they’ve become more uncertain about interest rates...
Thompson Thrift has raised $255 million of equity commitments for its latest development fund, exceeding its target by $25 million The Indianapolis investment manager will use the fund, Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development LP, to capitalize...
Ambrose Property Group has raised $40063 million of equity commitments for its latest investment vehicle, which will pursue the development and acquisition of industrial properties across the country Ambrose Fund IV LP is the largest ever raised by...
Blackstone has raised $8 billion for its latest real estate credit investment vehicle, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies V The fund is a follow-up to Debt Strategies IV, through which the investment manager had raised a similar amount “We...