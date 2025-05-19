Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal A venture of American Liberty Hospitality and Escalera Capital has bought the 297-room Hilton Houston Westchase hotel in Houston American Liberty, of Houston, and Escalera, of San Antonio, purchased the property from...
Dallas Business Journal Gainwell Technologies LLC has sold Corporate Point, a 242,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The McLean, Va, health care tech company sold the 10-story property to DFW Land LLC, a Coppel,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...
REBusiness Online EMBREY has proposed building the 344-unit Hatchery apartment property in Austin, Texas The San Antonio company is building the complex along Lady Bird Lake east of downtown Austin Frost Bank provided construction financing, terms...
REBusiness Online Ground has broken on a 176,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, a Chicago REIT, is developing the building within the 12 million-sf First Park 121...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Despite what arguably has been a rash of overbuilding of apartment properties in the country’s Sunbelt region, the area still is expected to perform solidly That’s the consensus view from a...
Triangle Business Journal Guardian Logistics Solutions has agreed to lease 103,200 square feet of industrial space at the Welcome Venture Park industrial complex that’s currently under construction in Durham, NC The logistics firm is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An arbitration panel has determined that the PENN 1 office building’s ground rent payment will be $15 million annually through 2048 The 252 million-square-foot office building, formerly known as One...
Dallas Business Journal Partners Capital has bought the 102,020-square-foot Kessler Shopping Center in Dallas The Houston company, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, purchased the two-building retail property from Liam Ltd, in a deal...