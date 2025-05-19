Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Real Estate has paid $1375 million, or $350,765/unit, for Zaterra, a 392-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a venture of PB Bell...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc paid $138 million, or $39884/sf, for the 346,000-square-foot Advance Auto Parts Tower in the North Hills area of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, REIT bought the building from Kane...
Houston Business Journal A venture of American Liberty Hospitality and Escalera Capital has bought the 297-room Hilton Houston Westchase hotel in Houston American Liberty, of Houston, and Escalera, of San Antonio, purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Envision Cold has bought the 187,122-square-foot cold-storage facility at 2950 NW 75th St in Miami for $4725 million, or $25251/sf The Atlanta company purchased the industrial building from Rivas Family...
Dallas Business Journal Gainwell Technologies LLC has sold Corporate Point, a 242,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The McLean, Va, health care tech company sold the 10-story property to DFW Land LLC, a Coppel,...
Longpoint has paid $2498 million, or $22309/sf, for Grand Covina Plaza, a 111,975-square-foot retail center in Covina, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a family office that was represented by JLL Capital Markets Grand...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...
South Florida Business Journal Realterm has paid $25 million for an industrial outdoor storage property at 3120 and 3120-D NW 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach, Fla The Annapolis, Md, industrial real estate company purchased the 843-acre site from...
Peak Capital Advisors has paid $26 million, or $702,702/unit, for a pair of apartment buildings with a total of 37 units at 243 and 245 East 13th St in Manhattan’s Union Square section The Brooklyn, NY, investor, led by Alex Rabin and David...