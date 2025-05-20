Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bloomberg Vanbarton Group has agreed to pay about $140 million, or $350/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 43rd St in midtown Manhattan The New York developer is buying the property from Milstein Properties, whose Emigrant...
Multi-Housing News RADCO has bought the 615-unit Legacy at Riverdale apartment complex in Riverdale, Ga, for an undisclosed price It purchased the property from Fillmore Capital Partners, which had bought it four years earlier for $555 million That...
Atlanta Business Journal TriNet has agreed to lease 150,000 square feet of office space at the 36-acre High Street mixed-use district in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket The Dublin, Calif, human resources company is leasing the space...
Fairstead has lined up $120 million of financing to fund its redevelopment of the 66-unit Samuel Madden Homes public-housing complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va, into 207 units of affordable housing The New York developer is...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Envision Cold has bought the 187,122-square-foot cold-storage facility at 2950 NW 75th St in Miami for $4725 million, or $25251/sf The Atlanta company purchased the industrial building from Rivas Family...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...
Triad Business Journal Welcome Group is starting work soon on the I-40 Logistics Park, a 750,000-square-foot industrial complex in Graham, NC, about 24 miles east of Greensboro, NC The five-building property is being built on a 96-acre site along...
REBusiness Online EMBREY has proposed building the 344-unit Hatchery apartment property in Austin, Texas The San Antonio company is building the complex along Lady Bird Lake east of downtown Austin Frost Bank provided construction financing, terms...
REBusiness Online Ground has broken on a 176,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, a Chicago REIT, is developing the building within the 12 million-sf First Park 121...