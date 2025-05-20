Log In or Subscribe to read more
A partnership led by HP Investors has paid $2025 million, or $13966/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot office property at 1450 Frazee Road in San Diego The identity of the seller could not be learned immediately The property was built in 1981 on a site...
Bloomberg Vanbarton Group has agreed to pay about $140 million, or $350/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 43rd St in midtown Manhattan The New York developer is buying the property from Milstein Properties, whose Emigrant...
South Florida Business Journal Local developer New Sense LLC has filed plans to build a 328-unit apartment project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The city’s Urban Development Review Board is will consider the proposal at a meeting...
Atlanta Business Journal TriNet has agreed to lease 150,000 square feet of office space at the 36-acre High Street mixed-use district in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket The Dublin, Calif, human resources company is leasing the space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $865 million, or $910,526/room, for the 950-room JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix The Nashville, Tenn, company owns resort...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay about $11 billion, or $1,000/sf, for the 11-million-square-foot office property at 590 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor is buying the property from the State Teachers Retirement System...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Real Estate has paid $1375 million, or $350,765/unit, for Zaterra, a 392-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a venture of PB Bell...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc paid $138 million, or $39884/sf, for the 346,000-square-foot Advance Auto Parts Tower in the North Hills area of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, REIT bought the building from Kane...
Houston Business Journal A venture of American Liberty Hospitality and Escalera Capital has bought the 297-room Hilton Houston Westchase hotel in Houston American Liberty, of Houston, and Escalera, of San Antonio, purchased the property from...