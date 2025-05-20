Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellevue Park Corporate Center in Wilmington, Del, which has been struggling with a growing vacancy rate, hasn’t generated enough cash flow to fully service its mortgage debt As a result, the $5087...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $865 million, or $910,526/room, for the 950-room JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix The Nashville, Tenn, company owns resort...
The 379 million-square-foot Willis Tower office property in Chicago has had its appraised value reduced by 42% to $103...
Houston Business Journal A venture of American Liberty Hospitality and Escalera Capital has bought the 297-room Hilton Houston Westchase hotel in Houston American Liberty, of Houston, and Escalera, of San Antonio, purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America have provided $650 million of fixed-rate mortgage financing against the 101 million-square-foot One Congress St office property in downtown Boston The interest-only...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...
The securitization of a $242 billion mortgage against the Ala Moana shopping mall in Honolulu, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, is back on track after having been set aside last month because of market instability...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 91,308-square-foot office property at 995 Market St near San Francisco’s challenged Tenderloin district has been sold for $1056 million, or nearly $116/sf The 15-story building, formerly leased by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report With its August maturity looming, the $660 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 41 government-leased office properties owned by an NGP Group-sponsored fund has transferred to special servicer Trimont...