A partnership led by HP Investors has paid $2025 million, or $13966/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot office property at 1450 Frazee Road in San Diego The identity of the seller could not be learned immediately The property was built in 1981 on a site...
Bisnow Organogenesis Holdings has signed a lease for the entire 123,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 Technology Way in the Providence, RI, suburb of Smithfield, RI The property is owned by the Davis Cos of Boston, which purchased it in...
Multi-Housing News RADCO has bought the 615-unit Legacy at Riverdale apartment complex in Riverdale, Ga, for an undisclosed price It purchased the property from Fillmore Capital Partners, which had bought it four years earlier for $555 million That...
South Florida Business Journal Local developer New Sense LLC has filed plans to build a 328-unit apartment project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The city’s Urban Development Review Board is will consider the proposal at a meeting...
Commercial Observer Cooper Union is offering the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan for sale through Savills It would be selling a leashold interest and would retain the ground beneath, or the fee interest, in the iconic building...
Natick Report T Market is slated to take occupancy of roughly 90,000 square feet of retail space at the Natick Mall in the Boston suburb of Natick, Mass The Asian supermarket will be filling just less than half the nearly 195,000 sf that grocer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $865 million, or $910,526/room, for the 950-room JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix The Nashville, Tenn, company owns resort...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay about $11 billion, or $1,000/sf, for the 11-million-square-foot office property at 590 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor is buying the property from the State Teachers Retirement System...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Real Estate has paid $1375 million, or $350,765/unit, for Zaterra, a 392-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a venture of PB Bell...