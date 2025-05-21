Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Cooper Union is offering the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan for sale through Savills It would be selling a leashold interest and would retain the ground beneath, or the fee interest, in the iconic building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Alaska Permanent Fund has put three retail centers with a total of 726,858 square feet in Hawaii up for sale The $8145 billion-asset sovereign wealth fund, founded in 1980, has tapped Marcus &...
Commercial Observer Bank of Montreal and 3650 Capital have provided $55 million of financing against Shaw Park Plaza, a 274,688-square-foot office building in the St Louis suburb of Clayton, Mo The fixed-rate financing matures in five years Typerion...
The $784 million mortgage against the 131-room Hotel Union Square in San Francisco is being offered once again The hotel, marketed through the Mission Capital unit of Marcus & Millichap, is being pitched as a potential redevelopment...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Ames Construction has paid $2597 million, or $17548/sf, for a 148,000-square-foot building within the Seven Lakes industrial complex in Shoreview, Minn The Burnsville, Minn, company purchased the...
REBusiness Online Mapletree Investments is planning to build a 276,000-square-foot industrial property along the interstates 80 and 55 interchange in Joliet, Ill The Singapore developer recently acquired the 181-acre development site, about 45 miles...
Commercial Property Executive Gladstone Commercial Corp has paid $627 million, or $20626/sf, for the 303,991-square-foot industrial building at W206 N12880 Gateway Court in Germantown, Wis The McLean, Va, company purchased the property from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A deal to sell the 750,372-square-foot Market Center office property in San Francisco is expected to materialize in the coming months The property is owned by a venture in which Paramount Group holds a 67%...
San Antonio Business Journal Warwick Prestige Hotels LLC has tapped Marcus & Millichap to market for sale the 129-room Riverwalk Plaza Hotel in San Antonio The property, at 100 Villita St, comes to market with a $2075 million asking price...