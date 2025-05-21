Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $200 million CMBS loan against the 727,759-square-foot 500 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan has been extended for another two and a half years, taking its maturity to April 2027 The loan,...
Two large Chicago office properties backing a total of $164 billion of CMBS debt were reappraised recently at levels that, on average, are half of what they were 10 years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 225 Bush St office building, with 580,972 square feet in San Francisco, has had its appraised value lowered by 74% to $153 million The 21-story building serves as collateral for a $350 million mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellevue Park Corporate Center in Wilmington, Del, which has been struggling with a growing vacancy rate, hasn’t generated enough cash flow to fully service its mortgage debt As a result, the $5087...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $865 million, or $910,526/room, for the 950-room JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix The Nashville, Tenn, company is buying the property from Trinity Investments of Los...
The 379 million-square-foot Willis Tower office property in Chicago has had its appraised value reduced by 42% to $103...
Houston Business Journal A venture of American Liberty Hospitality and Escalera Capital has bought the 297-room Hilton Houston Westchase hotel in Houston American Liberty, of Houston, and Escalera, of San Antonio, purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America have provided $650 million of fixed-rate mortgage financing against the 101 million-square-foot One Congress St office property in downtown Boston The interest-only...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...