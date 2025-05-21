Log In or Subscribe to read more
Two large Chicago office properties backing a total of $164 billion of CMBS debt were reappraised recently at levels that, on average, are half of what they were 10 years...
Commercial Property Executive Coinbase is in talks to lease 150,000 square feet at Mission Rock Building B, a 313,952-sf office property in San Francisco The crypto currency company would be taking the space from the property’s owners, Tishman...
ROI-NJ Kessler Rehabilitation Center has leased 125,000 square feet at the 200,000-sf Harborside 6 office building in Jersey City, NJ The rehab hospital operator will occupy the 10-story building’s top two floors The property, at 135 Greene...
Bisnow Organogenesis Holdings has signed a lease for the entire 123,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 Technology Way in the Providence, RI, suburb of Smithfield, RI The property is owned by the Davis Cos of Boston, which purchased it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Paramount Group is exploring strategic alternatives for its business and ultimately could be sold The New York REIT has hired Bank of America Securities as financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP as...
Atlanta Business Journal TriNet has agreed to lease 150,000 square feet of office space at the 36-acre High Street mixed-use district in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket The Dublin, Calif, human resources company is leasing the space...
Natick Report T Market is slated to take occupancy of roughly 90,000 square feet of retail space at the Natick Mall in the Boston suburb of Natick, Mass The Asian supermarket will be filling just less than half the nearly 195,000 sf that grocer...
Houston Business Journal Black Stone Minerals has renewed its lease for 55,082 square feet at 1001 Fannin, a 13 million-sf office building in downtown Houston The locally based oil and gas minerals rights company has been housing its headquarters...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...