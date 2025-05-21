Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $200 million CMBS loan against the 727,759-square-foot 500 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan has been extended for another two and a half years, taking its maturity to April 2027 The loan,...
Two large Chicago office properties backing a total of $164 billion of CMBS debt were reappraised recently at levels that, on average, are half of what they were 10 years...
Bisnow ING Capital and Münchener Hypothekenbank have filed to foreclose against the $1909 million loan on the 405,000-square-foot office property at 1625 Eye St NW in downtown Washington, DC The building is owned by a venture of American Real...
Triad Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $41 million, or $10250/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot industrial building within the Youngs Mill Industrial Center in Greensboro, NC The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the property from Williams...
Charlotte Business Journal PRP Real Estate Investment Management has bought the 265,000-square-foot industrial property at 2020 Trivium Court in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Hickory, NC, for $606 million The Washington, DC, company purchased the...
Truist has provided $84 million of financing against the first phase of Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms, a 101 million-square-foot industrial property in Savannah, Ga The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $4915 million of short-term financing against the 222-unit Moment Apartments in Minneapolis The property, at 650 Portland Ave in the city’s downtown, was completed two years ago by Sherman Associates of...
Bloomberg Vanbarton Group has agreed to pay about $140 million, or $350/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 43rd St in midtown Manhattan The New York developer is buying the property from Milstein Properties, whose Emigrant...
Multi-Housing News RADCO has bought the 615-unit Legacy at Riverdale apartment complex in Riverdale, Ga, for an undisclosed price It purchased the property from Fillmore Capital Partners, which had bought it four years earlier for $555 million That...