Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $200 million CMBS loan against the 727,759-square-foot 500 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan has been extended for another two and a half years, taking its maturity to April 2027 The loan,...
Two large Chicago office properties backing a total of $164 billion of CMBS debt were reappraised recently at levels that, on average, are half of what they were 10 years...
South Florida Business Journal S3 Capital has provided $112 million of financing for the construction of the Oasis East Tower residential condominium building in Hallandale Beach, Fla The New York lender provided the loan to local developer Giuseppe...
Truist has provided $84 million of financing against the first phase of Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms, a 101 million-square-foot industrial property in Savannah, Ga The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $4915 million of short-term financing against the 222-unit Moment Apartments in Minneapolis The property, at 650 Portland Ave in the city’s downtown, was completed two years ago by Sherman Associates of...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $4113 million of senior financing for the development of the 208-room Dellshire Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wis The loan was arranged by JLL, which also arranged $2777 million of commercial property assessed clean...
Madison Realty Capital provided $720 million of mortgage financing to fund the conversion of the two office buildings at 219 and 235 East 42nd St in midtown Manhattan into 1,602 apartment units The conversion is being orchestrated by a venture...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $865 million, or $910,526/room, for the 950-room JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix The Nashville, Tenn, company is buying the property from Trinity Investments of Los...
Affinius Capital has provided $80 million of financing to fund the completion of the 163-unit apartment property at 570 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The loan, arranged by Galaxy Capital, also would tide the property over until it’s stabilized The...