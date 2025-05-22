Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and Alcion Ventures is offering for sale One East Delaware, a 304-unit apartment property in Chicago Golub, of Chicago, and Alcion, of Boston, hired JLL to market the property, which it...
Bisnow Artemis Real Estate Partners has provided $186 million of mortgage financing against the 640-unit Rigby and Market House Apartments in the NoMa section of Washington, DC The property, at 1240 Third St NE, is owned by a venture of High Street...
Charlotte Observer Newmark has been tapped to market for sale the 673,380-square-foot Birkdale Village mixed-use development in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC An asking price was not immediately known Jamestown owns the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale the Beachcomber Resort & Club in Pompano Beach, Fla Beachcomber Villas Inc owns the property, which sits on 508 acres along the Atlantic Ocean at 1220 and 1209 South...
Bisnow ING Capital and Münchener Hypothekenbank have filed to foreclose against the $1909 million loan on the 405,000-square-foot office property at 1625 Eye St NW in downtown Washington, DC The building is owned by a venture of American Real...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group is offering for sale Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York company hired Colliers to market the property, which it acquired in 2022 for $111 million The...
Commercial Observer Cooper Union is offering the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan for sale through Savills It would be selling a leashold interest and would retain the ground beneath, or the fee interest, in the iconic building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Alaska Permanent Fund has put three retail centers with a total of 726,858 square feet in Hawaii up for sale The $8145 billion-asset sovereign wealth fund, founded in 1980, has tapped Marcus &...
The $784 million mortgage against the 131-room Hotel Union Square in San Francisco is being offered once again The hotel, marketed through the Mission Capital unit of Marcus & Millichap, is being pitched as a potential redevelopment...