Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Morning Calm Management has tapped JLL to market for sale the 175,000-square-foot office building at 1945 Old Gallows Road in Tysons, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor bought the property in 2019, when it was 55% leased,...
Charlotte Observer Newmark has been tapped to market for sale the 673,380-square-foot Birkdale Village mixed-use development in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC An asking price was not immediately known Jamestown owns the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale the Beachcomber Resort & Club in Pompano Beach, Fla Beachcomber Villas Inc owns the property, which sits on 508 acres along the Atlantic Ocean at 1220 and 1209 South...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group is offering for sale Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York company hired Colliers to market the property, which it acquired in 2022 for $111 million The...
Commercial Observer Cooper Union is offering the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan for sale through Savills It would be selling a leashold interest and would retain the ground beneath, or the fee interest, in the iconic building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Alaska Permanent Fund has put three retail centers with a total of 726,858 square feet in Hawaii up for sale The $8145 billion-asset sovereign wealth fund, founded in 1980, has tapped Marcus &...
Commercial Observer Bank of Montreal and 3650 Capital have provided $55 million of financing against Shaw Park Plaza, a 274,688-square-foot office building in the St Louis suburb of Clayton, Mo The fixed-rate financing matures in five years Typerion...
The $784 million mortgage against the 131-room Hotel Union Square in San Francisco is being offered once again The hotel, marketed through the Mission Capital unit of Marcus & Millichap, is being pitched as a potential redevelopment...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Ames Construction has paid $2597 million, or $17548/sf, for a 148,000-square-foot building within the Seven Lakes industrial complex in Shoreview, Minn The Burnsville, Minn, company purchased the...