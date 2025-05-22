Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Fox Rothschild has expanded its footprint at Manhattan’s 101 Park Ave to 75,000 square feet from 50,000 sf Its lease runs through 2037 The 128 million-sf office building is owned by Peter Kalikow, who developed it in 1982...
Commercial Observer Bank of New York Mellon Corp is in talks to sublease about 200,000 square feet at Manhattan’s 1 World Trade Center from Conde Nast The publisher leases 1 million sf at the 104-story building, which has 3 million sf and is...
Commercial Property Executive EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure is planning a 14 million-square-foot expansion of its data center campus at 3856 South Everton Terrace in Mesa, Ariz The Denver-based company recently acquired a 44-acre site for the...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Hines has paid $74 million, or $685,185/unit, for Levare, a 108-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The Houston investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Federal Realty of North Bethesda, Md...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust signed 57 leases for 363,000 square feet of office space during the first quarter That’s down from 54 agreements totaling 500,000 sf a year ago, which helped push the...
Commercial Property Executive Coinbase is in talks to lease 150,000 square feet at Mission Rock Building B, a 313,952-sf office property in San Francisco The crypto currency company would be taking the space from the property’s owners, Tishman...
ROI-NJ Kessler Rehabilitation Center has leased 125,000 square feet at the 200,000-sf Harborside 6 office building in Jersey City, NJ The rehab hospital operator will occupy the 10-story building’s top two floors The property, at 135 Greene...
Commercial Property Executive Libitzky Property Cos has paid $294 million, or $20834/sf, for a 141,117-square-foot industrial building within the Phelan Pecos Center in Mesa, Ariz The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased it from Phelan Development...
Bisnow Organogenesis Holdings has signed a lease for the entire 123,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 Technology Way in the Providence, RI, suburb of Smithfield, RI The property is owned by the Davis Cos of Boston, which purchased it in...