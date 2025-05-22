Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Odom Corp has agreed to pre-lease 250,000 square feet of industrial space at the SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash The beverage distributor will take the space from Tarragon of Seattle in a deal brokered by CBRE...
Commercial Observer Fox Rothschild has expanded its footprint at Manhattan’s 101 Park Ave to 75,000 square feet from 50,000 sf Its lease runs through 2037 The 128 million-sf office building is owned by Peter Kalikow, who developed it in 1982...
Commercial Observer Evergold Group has paid $33 million, or $62543/sf, for the 52,764 square feet of retail space at the base of three apartment buildings in Manhattan’s Chinatown area The New York investor, led by developer Frank Chan, bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust signed 57 leases for 363,000 square feet of office space during the first quarter That’s down from 54 agreements totaling 500,000 sf a year ago, which helped push the...
Commercial Property Executive Coinbase is in talks to lease 150,000 square feet at Mission Rock Building B, a 313,952-sf office property in San Francisco The crypto currency company would be taking the space from the property’s owners, Tishman...
ROI-NJ Kessler Rehabilitation Center has leased 125,000 square feet at the 200,000-sf Harborside 6 office building in Jersey City, NJ The rehab hospital operator will occupy the 10-story building’s top two floors The property, at 135 Greene...
Boston Business Journal Northeastern University has paid $33 million, or $30251/sf, for the 109,085-square-foot Burlington BioCenter life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The school bought the property from an affiliate of...
Bisnow Organogenesis Holdings has signed a lease for the entire 123,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 Technology Way in the Providence, RI, suburb of Smithfield, RI The property is owned by the Davis Cos of Boston, which purchased it in...
Bloomberg Vanbarton Group has agreed to pay about $140 million, or $350/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 43rd St in midtown Manhattan The New York developer is buying the property from Milstein Properties, whose Emigrant...