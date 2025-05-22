Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Odom Corp has agreed to pre-lease 250,000 square feet of industrial space at the SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash The beverage distributor will take the space from Tarragon of Seattle in a deal brokered by CBRE...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Hines has paid $74 million, or $685,185/unit, for Levare, a 108-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The Houston investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Federal Realty of North Bethesda, Md...
South Florida Business Journal S3 Capital has provided $112 million of financing for the construction of the Oasis East Tower residential condominium building in Hallandale Beach, Fla The New York lender provided the loan to local developer Giuseppe...
Commercial Property Executive Coinbase is in talks to lease 150,000 square feet at Mission Rock Building B, a 313,952-sf office property in San Francisco The crypto currency company would be taking the space from the property’s owners, Tishman...
Commercial Property Executive Libitzky Property Cos has paid $294 million, or $20834/sf, for a 141,117-square-foot industrial building within the Phelan Pecos Center in Mesa, Ariz The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased it from Phelan Development...
Bloomberg Vanbarton Group has agreed to pay about $140 million, or $350/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 43rd St in midtown Manhattan The New York developer is buying the property from Milstein Properties, whose Emigrant...
South Florida Business Journal Local developer New Sense LLC has filed plans to build a 328-unit apartment project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The city’s Urban Development Review Board is will consider the proposal at a meeting...
Fairstead has lined up $120 million of financing to fund its redevelopment of the 66-unit Samuel Madden Homes public-housing complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va, into 207 units of affordable housing The New York developer is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property capitalization rates increased by 83 basis points between 2022 and 2024, according to Victor Calanog, managing director & global co-head of research and strategy at Manulife, who...