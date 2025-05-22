Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Artemis Real Estate Partners has provided $186 million of mortgage financing against the 640-unit Rigby and Market House Apartments in the NoMa section of Washington, DC The property, at 1240 Third St NE, is owned by a venture of High Street...
Houston Business Journal Miramar Capital Advisors has bought a portfolio of 11 industrial outdoor storage facilities in Houston for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
Yield Pro CEG Multifamily has bought Harbor Shores, a 284-unit apartment complex in Montgomery, Texas The San Diego company purchase the property from NRG Conroe Villas LP in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was not...
Commercial Observer Evergold Group has paid $33 million, or $62543/sf, for the 52,764 square feet of retail space at the base of three apartment buildings in Manhattan’s Chinatown area The New York investor, led by developer Frank Chan, bought...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Hines has paid $74 million, or $685,185/unit, for Levare, a 108-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The Houston investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Federal Realty of North Bethesda, Md...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has paid $163 million, or $8150/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot McKesson Building in The Woodlands, Texas The local developer purchased the eight-story office building from Net Lease Office...
Triad Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $41 million, or $10250/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot industrial building within the Youngs Mill Industrial Center in Greensboro, NC The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the property from Williams...
Charlotte Business Journal PRP Real Estate Investment Management has bought the 265,000-square-foot industrial property at 2020 Trivium Court in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Hickory, NC, for $606 million The Washington, DC, company purchased the...
Austin Business Journal Entrada Partners has purchased the 243-bed 24 Longview student-housing property in Austin, Texas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit brokered the deal on behalf of the Dallas real estate...