The Tishman Speyer affiliate that owns the JACX office complex in Queens, NY, could face challenges refinancing the 119 million-square-foot property's $425 million mortgage as it approaches its final maturity in August 2026...
Tempus Realty Partners has paid $4375 million, or $34726/sf, for the 125,985-square-foot mixed-use property at 1600 Smallman St in the Strip District of Pittsburgh The Little Rock, Ark, investor acquired the property from McCaffery Interests of...
Longpoint Partners has paid $3605 million, or $16210/sf, for the 222,398-square-foot Tolleson Commerce Park in the Phoenix suburb of Tolleson, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased it from Opus Group of Minneapolis, which was represented by...
Bisnow Artemis Real Estate Partners has provided $186 million of mortgage financing against the 640-unit Rigby and Market House Apartments in the NoMa section of Washington, DC The property, at 1240 Third St NE, is owned by a venture of High Street...
Houston Business Journal Miramar Capital Advisors has bought a portfolio of 11 industrial outdoor storage facilities in Houston for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
Yield Pro CEG Multifamily has bought Harbor Shores, a 284-unit apartment complex in Montgomery, Texas The San Diego company purchase the property from NRG Conroe Villas LP in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was not...
Commercial Observer Evergold Group has paid $33 million, or $62543/sf, for the 52,764 square feet of retail space at the base of three apartment buildings in Manhattan’s Chinatown area The New York investor, led by developer Frank Chan, bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $200 million CMBS loan against the 727,759-square-foot 500 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan has been extended for another two and a half years, taking its maturity to April 2027 The loan,...
Two large Chicago office properties backing a total of $164 billion of CMBS debt were reappraised recently at levels that, on average, are half of what they were 10 years...