Carmel Partners has paid $1207 million, or $417,647/unit, for the 289-unit Urbana Apartments in Seattle The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Equity Residential of Chicago Marcus & Millichap’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $200 million CMBS loan against the 727,759-square-foot 500 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan has been extended for another two and a half years, taking its maturity to April 2027 The loan,...
Two large Chicago office properties backing a total of $164 billion of CMBS debt were reappraised recently at levels that, on average, are half of what they were 10 years...
South Florida Business Journal S3 Capital has provided $112 million of financing for the construction of the Oasis East Tower residential condominium building in Hallandale Beach, Fla The New York lender provided the loan to local developer Giuseppe...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gateway Business Park, a 514,047-square-foot office complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Mount Laurel, NJ, hasn’t generated enough cash flow to fully service its $4627 million loan for more than two...
Bisnow ING Capital and Münchener Hypothekenbank have filed to foreclose against the $1909 million loan on the 405,000-square-foot office property at 1625 Eye St NW in downtown Washington, DC The building is owned by a venture of American Real...
Truist has provided $84 million of financing against the first phase of Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms, a 101 million-square-foot industrial property in Savannah, Ga The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $4915 million of short-term financing against the 222-unit Moment Apartments in Minneapolis The property, at 650 Portland Ave in the city’s downtown, was completed two years ago by Sherman Associates of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 225 Bush St office building, with 580,972 square feet in San Francisco, has had its appraised value lowered by 74% to $153 million The 21-story building serves as collateral for a $350 million mortgage...