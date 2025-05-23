Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $1635 million, or $43950/sf, for the 37,201-square-foot Cross Creek Center in Boynton Beach, Fla The Cincinnati company purchased the retail property from Janoura Realty of Boynton...
South Florida Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $5535 million for a pair of south Florida warehouse properties totaling 228,540 square feet The Radnor, Pa, company bought the industrial buildings from Elion Partners of Miami The properties are...
Commercial Property Executive MSI Computers Corp has paid $652 million, or $326/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot industrial property at 18045 Rowland St in City of Industry, Calif The local company bought the building from Link Logistics, the...
Carmel Partners has paid $1207 million, or $417,647/unit, for the 289-unit Urbana Apartments in Seattle The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Equity Residential of Chicago Marcus & Millichap’s...
Tempus Realty Partners has paid $4375 million, or $34726/sf, for the 125,985-square-foot mixed-use property at 1600 Smallman St in the Strip District of Pittsburgh The Little Rock, Ark, investor acquired the property from McCaffery Interests of...
Longpoint Partners has paid $3605 million, or $16210/sf, for the 222,398-square-foot Tolleson Commerce Park in the Phoenix suburb of Tolleson, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased it from Opus Group of Minneapolis, which was represented by...
Bisnow Artemis Real Estate Partners has provided $186 million of mortgage financing against the 640-unit Rigby and Market House Apartments in the NoMa section of Washington, DC The property, at 1240 Third St NE, is owned by a venture of High Street...
Houston Business Journal Miramar Capital Advisors has bought a portfolio of 11 industrial outdoor storage facilities in Houston for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
Yield Pro CEG Multifamily has bought Harbor Shores, a 284-unit apartment complex in Montgomery, Texas The San Diego company purchase the property from NRG Conroe Villas LP in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was not...