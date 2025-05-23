Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $5535 million for a pair of south Florida warehouse properties totaling 228,540 square feet The Radnor, Pa, company bought the industrial buildings from Elion Partners of Miami The properties are...
Commercial Property Executive MSI Computers Corp has paid $652 million, or $326/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot industrial property at 18045 Rowland St in City of Industry, Calif The local company bought the building from Link Logistics, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone is buying a 49% stake in the 201 million-square-foot office building at 1345 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan in a deal valued at $139 billion, or $69257/sf The investment management...
Carmel Partners has paid $1207 million, or $417,647/unit, for the 289-unit Urbana Apartments in Seattle The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Equity Residential of Chicago Marcus & Millichap’s...
Tempus Realty Partners has paid $4375 million, or $34726/sf, for the 125,985-square-foot mixed-use property at 1600 Smallman St in the Strip District of Pittsburgh The Little Rock, Ark, investor acquired the property from McCaffery Interests of...
Longpoint Partners has paid $3605 million, or $16210/sf, for the 222,398-square-foot Tolleson Commerce Park in the Phoenix suburb of Tolleson, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased it from Opus Group of Minneapolis, which was represented by...
Bisnow Artemis Real Estate Partners has provided $186 million of mortgage financing against the 640-unit Rigby and Market House Apartments in the NoMa section of Washington, DC The property, at 1240 Third St NE, is owned by a venture of High Street...
Houston Business Journal Miramar Capital Advisors has bought a portfolio of 11 industrial outdoor storage facilities in Houston for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
Charlotte Observer Newmark has been tapped to market for sale the 673,380-square-foot Birkdale Village mixed-use development in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC An asking price was not immediately known Jamestown owns the property in a...