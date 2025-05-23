Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $1635 million, or $43950/sf, for the 37,201-square-foot Cross Creek Center in Boynton Beach, Fla The Cincinnati company purchased the retail property from Janoura Realty of Boynton...
South Florida Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $5535 million for a pair of south Florida warehouse properties totaling 228,540 square feet The Radnor, Pa, company bought the industrial buildings from Elion Partners of Miami The properties are...
Multi-Housing News Crescent Communities has broken ground on NOVEL Heritage Park, a 288-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The Charlotte, NC, developer is building the property at 422 North Gilbert Road, about 22 miles east of Phoenix The...
PincusCo Affiliates of Pinnacle Group of New York have thrown a number of apartment properties with roughly 5,000 units in the city’s boroughs into bankruptcy to fend off foreclosure efforts by Flagstar Bank The properties back $5744 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone is buying a 49% stake in the 201 million-square-foot office building at 1345 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan in a deal valued at $139 billion, or $69257/sf The investment management...
The Tishman Speyer affiliate that owns the JACX office complex in Queens, NY, could face challenges refinancing the 119 million-square-foot property's $425 million mortgage as it approaches its final maturity in August 2026...
Carmel Partners has paid $1207 million, or $417,647/unit, for the 289-unit Urbana Apartments in Seattle The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Equity Residential of Chicago Marcus & Millichap’s...
Puget Sound Business Journal Odom Corp has agreed to pre-lease 250,000 square feet of industrial space at the SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash The beverage distributor will take the space from Tarragon of Seattle in a deal brokered by CBRE...
Tempus Realty Partners has paid $4375 million, or $34726/sf, for the 125,985-square-foot mixed-use property at 1600 Smallman St in the Strip District of Pittsburgh The Little Rock, Ark, investor acquired the property from McCaffery Interests of...