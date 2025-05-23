Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Odom Corp has agreed to pre-lease 250,000 square feet of industrial space at the SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash The beverage distributor will take the space from Tarragon of Seattle in a deal brokered by CBRE...
Commercial Observer Fox Rothschild has expanded its footprint at Manhattan’s 101 Park Ave to 75,000 square feet from 50,000 sf Its lease runs through 2037 The 128 million-sf office building is owned by Peter Kalikow, who developed it in 1982...
Commercial Observer Bank of New York Mellon Corp is in talks to sublease about 200,000 square feet at Manhattan’s 1 World Trade Center from Conde Nast The publisher leases 1 million sf at the 104-story building, which has 3 million sf and is...
Washington Business Journal Morning Calm Management has tapped JLL to market for sale the 175,000-square-foot office building at 1945 Old Gallows Road in Tysons, Va The Boca Raton, Fla, investor bought the property in 2019, when it was 55% leased,...
Bisnow Artemis Real Estate Partners has provided $186 million of mortgage financing against the 640-unit Rigby and Market House Apartments in the NoMa section of Washington, DC The property, at 1240 Third St NE, is owned by a venture of High Street...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust signed 57 leases for 363,000 square feet of office space during the first quarter That’s down from 54 agreements totaling 500,000 sf a year ago, which helped push the...
Bisnow ING Capital and Münchener Hypothekenbank have filed to foreclose against the $1909 million loan on the 405,000-square-foot office property at 1625 Eye St NW in downtown Washington, DC The building is owned by a venture of American Real...
Commercial Property Executive Coinbase is in talks to lease 150,000 square feet at Mission Rock Building B, a 313,952-sf office property in San Francisco The crypto currency company would be taking the space from the property’s owners, Tishman...
ROI-NJ Kessler Rehabilitation Center has leased 125,000 square feet at the 200,000-sf Harborside 6 office building in Jersey City, NJ The rehab hospital operator will occupy the 10-story building’s top two floors The property, at 135 Greene...