Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive MSI Computers Corp has paid $652 million, or $326/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot industrial property at 18045 Rowland St in City of Industry, Calif The local company bought the building from Link Logistics, the...
Puget Sound Business Journal Odom Corp has agreed to pre-lease 250,000 square feet of industrial space at the SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash The beverage distributor will take the space from Tarragon of Seattle in a deal brokered by CBRE...
Commercial Property Executive EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure is planning a 14 million-square-foot expansion of its data center campus at 3856 South Everton Terrace in Mesa, Ariz The Denver-based company recently acquired a 44-acre site for the...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Hines has paid $74 million, or $685,185/unit, for Levare, a 108-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The Houston investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Federal Realty of North Bethesda, Md...
South Florida Business Journal S3 Capital has provided $112 million of financing for the construction of the Oasis East Tower residential condominium building in Hallandale Beach, Fla The New York lender provided the loan to local developer Giuseppe...
Commercial Property Executive Coinbase is in talks to lease 150,000 square feet at Mission Rock Building B, a 313,952-sf office property in San Francisco The crypto currency company would be taking the space from the property’s owners, Tishman...
Commercial Property Executive Libitzky Property Cos has paid $294 million, or $20834/sf, for a 141,117-square-foot industrial building within the Phelan Pecos Center in Mesa, Ariz The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased it from Phelan Development...
Bloomberg Vanbarton Group has agreed to pay about $140 million, or $350/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 43rd St in midtown Manhattan The New York developer is buying the property from Milstein Properties, whose Emigrant...
South Florida Business Journal Local developer New Sense LLC has filed plans to build a 328-unit apartment project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The city’s Urban Development Review Board is will consider the proposal at a meeting...