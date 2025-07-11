Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal A lending venture consisting of Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Prosperity Bank has provided $425 million of financing for the construction of the 55-acre Fields West mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco,...
Provident Bank has provided $36 million of construction financing for Camelot on Main, a 142-unit apartment property in Sayreville, NJ, about 33 miles south of Manhattan The property, at 925 Main St, is being developed by Kaplan Cos of Highland...
Commercial Observer A venture of David Werner Real Estate and Sam Fisch Development has lined up $62 million of financing for the acquisition of the 335,000-square-foot 5 Hanover Square office building in lower Manhattan It plans to convert at least...
The Real Deal GFP Real Estate has filed plans to convert the 240,000-square-foot office property at 40 Exchange Place in Manhattan’s Financial District into 382 residential units The New York company partnered with Northwind Group in 2015 to...
Centennial Bank and Crestline Investors have provided $71 million of financing for predevelopment work of the 8850 Sunset mixed-use project in West Hollywood, Calif Predevelopment includes the design and permitting of the project Newmark arranged...
The Real Deal Ponce Bank has provided $89 million of financing for the development of a mixed-use property at 133-09 37th Ave in the Flushing section of Queens, NY The property is being developed by FSA Capital of Queens It will have 99 residential...
Prologis has paid $59 million, or $33326/sf, for the 177,041-square-foot industrial property at 5555 Auto Mall Parkway in Fremont, Calif The San Francisco REIT acquired it from LBA Logistics of Irvine, Calif The deal was highlighted by Kidder...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Bank and Ocean Bank have provided $100 million of construction financing for the Sevilla apartment project that recently broke ground in Doral, Fla Codina Partners is building the 412-unit project on 42 acres...
South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development has broken ground on the 500,000-square-foot District business park in Boynton Beach, Fla The Coconut Creek, Fla, company has lined up $735 million of construction financing for...