REBusiness Online Turio Residential Co has paid $245 million, or $257,894/unit, for the 95-unit apartment property at 1600 Callowhill St in the Logan Square neighborhood of Philadelphia The Philadelphia investor acquired the property from Ivy Realty...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raith Capital Partners has paid $53 million, or $220,833/unit, for the 240-unit Estrella Gateway apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale, Ariz The New York investment manager acquired the...
Jacksonville Business Journal Sun Development & Management Corp has bought the World Golf Village Renaissance St Augustine Resort, about 30 miles south of Jacksonville, Fla, for $2425 million, or $80,565/room The Indianapolis company purchased...
A venture of Fetner Properties, MCB Real Estate, and Farallon Capital Management has paid $2095 million, or $452,483/unit, for the ground lease interest in the 463-unit apartment property at 240 Willoughby St in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn,...
Karney Properties has paid $342 million, or $13678/sf, for Riverside 43, a 250,043-square-foot industrial building in Phoenix The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from Cohen Asset Management Inc, which was represented by Cushman...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MC Cos has paid $975 million, or $345,744/unit, for Core Scottsdale, a 282-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The local investor bought the property from Starlight Investments of Toronto, which...
BKM Capital Partners has paid $43 million, or $26022/sf, for the 165,243-square-foot Hannover Industrial Park in Fremont, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property through its Industrial Value Fund III, which launched...
Asking capitalization rates for net-leased properties on the sales market have now increased for 13 consecutive quarters, but the pace of increase is slowing, according to the Boulder Group During the second quarter, the average cap rate for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TA Realty has paid $615 million, or $256,250/unit, for Level at Sixteenth, a 240-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boston investment manager purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily...