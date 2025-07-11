Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal Sun Development & Management Corp has bought the World Golf Village Renaissance St Augustine Resort, about 30 miles south of Jacksonville, Fla, for $2425 million, or $80,565/room The Indianapolis company purchased...
Commercial Observer Blackstone is offering for sale the 686,962-square-foot Shops at Skyview retail center in the Flushing section of Queens, NY The investment giant has tapped Newmark to market the property at 40-24 College Point Blvd The...
South Florida Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has bought the 58,270-square-foot warehouse and showroom building at 1331 NW 82nd Ave in Doral, Fla, for $1878 million, or $32229/sf The Dallas company bought the industrial property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of T2 Hospitality has bought the Plunge Beach Resort, a 163-room hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla, for $366 million, or $224,540/room The Newport Beach, Calif, investor bought the property from a...
Orlando Business Journal Site Centers Corp has paid $39 million, or $55714/sf, for the 70,000-square-foot Westside Shoppes in Windemere, Fla The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT purchased the property from a venture of Unicorp National Developments Inc...
The Real Deal Stonemont Financial Group, an Atlanta investment firm, has been hit with a foreclosure suit after failing to pay off $664 million of CMBS debt against a portfolio of 40 office and retail properties totaling 385 million square feet when...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Bank and Ocean Bank have provided $100 million of construction financing for the Sevilla apartment project that recently broke ground in Doral, Fla Codina Partners is building the 412-unit project on 42 acres...
South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development has broken ground on the 500,000-square-foot District business park in Boynton Beach, Fla The Coconut Creek, Fla, company has lined up $735 million of construction financing for...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Stockbridge Capital Group has purchased the 103 million-square-foot NFI Distribution Center in Rincon, Ga, about 20 miles north of Savannah, Ga The San Francisco company bought the industrial property from a venture of...