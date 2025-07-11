Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Peterson Cos has paid $155 million, or $358,796/unit, for the 432-unit Batley apartment property at 1270 Fourth St NW in Washington, DC The Fairfax, Va, developer bought the property from JBG Smith of Bethesda, Md, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of DWS Group has paid $196 million, or $22918/sf, for the Extra Space Self-Storage facility at 5602 Rock Island Road in Tamarac, Fla The Dallas asset manager purchased the property from Safely Store Self...
South Florida Business Journal O’Connor Capital Partners has bought Delray Corner, an 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $288 million, or $33488/sf The New York company purchased the retail property from Berta...
Commercial Observer Empire State Realty Trust has paid $31 million for the vacant 2,250-square-foot retail building at 88-90 North Sixth St and the 11-unit apartment building at 169 Wythe Ave, which includes additional retail space, in the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal RPM Living has paid $10325 million, or $310,993/unit, for Beach Club Residences, a 332-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The Austin, Texas, developer purchased it from Apartment Income REIT, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $4675 million, or $21021/sf, for the 222,394-square-foot Seventy5 Business Park in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the four-building industrial complex,...
Hunt Cos has purchased the 144,793-square-foot Hawaii Kai Shopping Center in Honolulu, resolving what originally was a $33 million loan that defaulted more than four years ago The sale resulted in $1791 million of losses to the CMBS trust that held...
Space Investment Partners has paid $1185 million, or $29947/sf, for the 395,703-square-foot Fullerton Metrocenter retail center in the Los Angeles suburb of Fullerton, Calif The Corona del Mar, Calif, investor bought the property from Kite Realty...
San Antonio Business Journal RPM Living has bought the 341-unit Heritage Plaza apartment complex in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, real estate company purchased the five-story property from Cypress Real Estate Advisors, also of Austin The purchase...
Austin Business Journal Buchanan Capital Partners has bought the 116,434-square-foot Escalada office park in downtown Austin, Texas The local investor purchased the three-building complex from its developer, Wedge Properties of Houston The purchase...