Walker & Dunlop Inc has raised $240 million for Fund 124, its latest multi-investor low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, fund The fund is the company’s largest such vehicle and will be invested in 18 properties with 1,701 units in 18...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report D2 Residential, the multifamily financing arm of D2 Asset Management, has formed a venture with Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking that will originate, fund, and securitize fixed-rate mortgages...
Walker & Dunlop Investors Partners has raised $135 million of commitments for its seventh value-add/opportunistic investment fund The vehicle, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partner Fund VII, is a follow-up to Fund VI, through which the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ardent Cos has launched its latest investment vehicle, Self-Storage Development Fund III, which is aiming to raise $150 million of capital The Atlanta firm will use proceeds from the fund to develop...
Realty Income Corp, among the largest players globally in the net-leased sector, has moved into the investment management business with the launch of its Realty Income US Core Plus Fund LP It has seeded the open-ended vehicle with 184 industrial and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hanover Co has raised $125 million for its Hanover Opportunities Fund, which pursues investments in land and buildings that can be redeveloped The fund is the first for Hanover, a Houston developer that was...
The volume of activity in the sale-leaseback market more than doubled during the first quarter from a year ago to $382 billion, according to SLB Capital Advisors Volume was driven by three substantial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct, the real estate investment management operation of Mesirow Financial Holdings, has raised $125 billion of equity commitments for its latest value-add apartment...
Brookfield Asset Management raised $59 billion of investor commitments for the fifth iteration of its flagship real estate fund during the first quarter, bringing the total raised for the vehicle to a whopping $16 billion It would be the largest...