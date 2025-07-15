Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bloomberg The venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Affinius Capital that owns the Silvercup Studios film and television production property scattered in the Bronx, NY, and Queens, NY, has refinanced the property’s indebtedness It has lined...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided a $9145 million Freddie Mac loan against the 560-unit Blue Rock Village apartment property in the northern California city of Vallejo The fixed-rate loan requires only...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp generated $1966 million of net proceeds from its investment in the defaulted $224 million mortgage against the 536,520-square-foot office building at 522 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having suffered a sharp decline in occupancy, the 195,375 square feet of space within the 12 million-sf office building at 1166 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan that backs $130 million of mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Decker Capital and Viking Partners has purchased four small-bay light-industrial properties with 408,611 square feet in Florida’s Volusia and Indian River counties for $503 million The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding, Bank of Montreal, and Societe Generale Financial Corp have provided $450 million of mortgage financing against the 115 million-square-foot Penn 11 office building at 11...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Robbins Property Associates has lined up $107 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of three Central Florida apartment properties with a total of 944 units The financing, arranged by Berkadia, has a fixed...
PNC Bank has provided $84 million of financing for the construction of the 334-unit Faywell apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton, Ill JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developer, Banner Real...
Commercial Observer Maxim Capital Group has provided a $115 million loan for the development of a 207-unit residential condominium building at 24-02 Queens Plaza South in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gabriel Hamani, the former chief executive of Bank Hapoalim and former partner of Northwind Group, has paid $3874 million, or $372,500/unit, for the 104-unit apartment property at 803 South Ave in...