CBRE Investment Management has paid $10305 million, or $28857/sf, for Sight Logistics Park, a two-building industrial property with 357,103 square feet in Tempe, Ariz The investment manager bought the property, at 6840 and 6860 South Harl Ave, from...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint has bought the 93,555-square-foot warehouse at 13251 NE 17th Ave in North Miami, Fla, for $2143 million, or $22906/sf The Boston investment manager purchased the industrial property from a company managed by...
Multi-Housing News Boston Capital Real Estate Partners has bought the 286-unit Camden Cimarron apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Boston real estate company purchased the property from Camden Property Trust, a Houston REIT,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Decker Capital and Viking Partners has purchased four small-bay light-industrial properties with 408,611 square feet in Florida’s Volusia and Indian River counties for $503 million The...
South Florida Business Journal CIP Real Estate has paid $47 million, or $30230/sf, for a pair of warehouses totaling 155,475 square feet in the Miami area The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial properties from TA Realty of Boston, which...
Triangle Business Journal Centennial Holding Co has bought the 312-unit Element at the Grove apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Knightdale, NC, for $575 million, or $184,295/unit The Atlanta company purchased the three-story property...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Wharton Realty Group and Crown Acquisitions has paid $16 million, or $5016/sf, for the 319,000-square-foot retail property at 98 Richmond Hill Road on Staten Island, NY The now-vacant property was sold by...
Laurel Property Group has paid $2875 million, or $208,333/unit, for the 138-unit Amara Apartments in Portland, Ore The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property, at 15 NW Park Ave, from Quarterra of Charlotte, NC The deal was highlighted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Maddd Equities has paid $44 million, or $22952/sf, for the 191,701-square-foot Bronx General Post Office building at 558 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY The Floral Park, NY, investor bought the historic...
WP Carey Inc has paid $128 million, or $42265/sf, for the 302,850-square-foot industrial property at 15015 Valley View Ave in Santa Fe Springs, Calif The New York REIT, which focuses on net-leased properties, purchased it from Brookfield Property...