REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar had paid $935 million, or $261,173/unit, for Latitudes at the Moors, a 358-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The Charleston, SC, company purchased the three-story property from investment firm Nuveen,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ACRE Credit has provided a $2925 million loan against Kenyon, a 124-unit apartment property in Denver The Atlanta investment manager’s loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allows the...
Calmwater Capital has provided $228 million of financing against the 25,429-square-foot Kimball on Main retail property at 675 Main St in the historic Old Town section of Park City, Utah The short-term loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Bloomberg The venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Affinius Capital that owns the Silvercup Studios film and television production property scattered in the Bronx, NY, and Queens, NY, has refinanced the property’s indebtedness It has lined...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided a $9145 million Freddie Mac loan against the 560-unit Blue Rock Village apartment property in the northern California city of Vallejo The fixed-rate loan requires only...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint has bought the 93,555-square-foot warehouse at 13251 NE 17th Ave in North Miami, Fla, for $2143 million, or $22906/sf The Boston investment manager purchased the industrial property from a company managed by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Decker Capital and Viking Partners has purchased four small-bay light-industrial properties with 408,611 square feet in Florida’s Volusia and Indian River counties for $503 million The...
South Florida Business Journal CIP Real Estate has paid $47 million, or $30230/sf, for a pair of warehouses totaling 155,475 square feet in the Miami area The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial properties from TA Realty of Boston, which...
Triangle Business Journal Centennial Holding Co has bought the 312-unit Element at the Grove apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Knightdale, NC, for $575 million, or $184,295/unit The Atlanta company purchased the three-story property...