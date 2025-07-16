Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sigma Computing Inc has leased 64,077 square feet at the One Madison Ave office property in Manhattan’s Midtown South area The 14 million-sf building is owned by a venture of SL Green Realty Corp, Hines, and the National Pension Service of...
Rentvcom Black Label Services Inc has agreed to lease 80,800 square feet of industrial space at 120 NE Frontage Road in Fort Collins, Colo, about 60 miles north of Denver The automation company was represented by Grey Rock Realty, while Cushman...
Commercial Observer Spectrum has renewed its lease for the 200,000-square-foot industrial property at 59 Paidge Ave in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The renewal has a 10-year term The internet-service provider has occupied the building,...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Cross Hospital has agreed to renew its 87,461-square-foot lease at Pavilion A, a 174,855-sf medical office building in New Lenox, Ill, about 40 miles south of Chicago The hospital, which runs an outpatient...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by 123% last month to $6254 billion, which amounts to 1057% of the $59197 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The increase was once again driven by office loans, which comprise 4155% of all...
REBusiness Online FedEx Ground Package System has renewed its lease for 186,577 square feet at the 106 million-sf Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth, Texas The Moon Township, Pa, subsidiary of FedEx Corp was represented in the lease renewal by...
Asking capitalization rates for net-leased properties on the sales market have now increased for 13 consecutive quarters, but the pace of increase is slowing, according to the Boulder Group During the second quarter, the average cap rate for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Washington, DC, office market posted 3 million square feet of leasing activity during the first half, down 30% from 43 million sf during the first half of 2024, according to Cushman & Wakefield This...
Lenders are increasingly willing to lend against shopping malls that are stabilized and generating sufficient cash flow, and opportunistic investors have been picking up even the most tired properties Still, a large cohort of properties continues to...