Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Ketu Amin has paid $283 million, or $80,397/room, for the dual-branded Hampton Inn-Homewood Suites Magnificent Mile hotel in Chicago Amin, who is president of telecommunications company VinaKom, acquired the 352-room...
Dallas Business Journal Whitestone REIT has bought the 86,907-square-foot shopping center at 5000 South Hulen St in Fort Worth, Texas The Houston REIT purchased the retail property from local company Trademark Property Co in a deal brokered by JLL...
REBusiness Online Trion Properties has sold the 384-unit Perse Apartments in Orlando, Fla, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles company sold the property to Atlas Real Estate Partners JLL brokered the sale, while Berkadia arranged acquisition...
Charlotte Business Journal Accordia has paid $178 million, or $18288/sf, for Starita Exchange, a 97,330-square-foot industrial property at 1920 and 2020 Starita Road in Charlotte, NC The Fairfield, NJ, company purchased the two shallow-bay buildings...
New York Business Journal A venture of Broad Street Development and TPG Angelo Gordon has paid $435 million, or $77150/sf, for the 56,384-square-foot self-storage property at 139 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The venture is...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Kisco Senior Living and Welltower Inc has paid $44 million, or $301,369/unit, for the 146-unit Seneca senior-living property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Rockville, Md The venture bought the four-year-old...
Philadelphia Business Journal Eagle Cliff Real Estate Partners has paid $2405 million, or $12270/sf, for the 196,000-square-foot industrial property at 2045 Wheatsheaf Lane in Northeast Philadelphia The New York investor acquired the property from...
Turnbridge Equities has paid $20 million, or $19417/sf, for the 103,000-square-foot industrial-outdoor storage property at 20-25 130th St in the College Point section of Queens, NY The New York investment manager bought the property from trucking...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of TWG Global has bought the 75,000-square-foot industrial building at 4540 Fortune Ave NW in Concord, NC, for $20 million, or $26667/sf General Motors Co sold the property, which previously had served as the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 50% stake in the $2345 million preferred-equity investment it holds in 625 Madsion Ave, a 563,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York REIT sold the stake...