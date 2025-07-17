Log In or Subscribe to read more
Scale Lending has provided $305 million of financing for the development of a 755-unit apartment property at 355 Exterior St in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by the Beitel Group of Brooklyn, NY, which began...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is in talks to pay between $25 million and $30 million for the 776,000-square-foot office building at 100 North Riverside Plaza in Chicago The local investment firm would acquire the property from Boeing,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Waterton has paid $1115 million, or $301,351/unit, for 365 Nicollet, a 370-unit apartment building in Minneapolis The Chicago investment manager acquired the property, at 365 Nicollet Mall, from...
REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...
Crain’s Chicago Business Golub & Co is offering for sale Century Tower, a 293-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer hired CBRE to market the property, which it acquired in 2018—when it was a condominium—for $60 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Jeffrey Malk and Jimmy Oppenheimer have paid $43 million, or $174,089/unit, for the 247-unit apartment building at 1100 North Dearborn St in Chicago The local investors acquired the property from Berger Realty Group of...
REBusiness Online Jordan Perlmutter & Co has broken ground on the second phase of Hub Arapahoe, a 304,172-square-foot industrial property in Centennial, Colo The Denver developer is building the project at 11213 to 11243 Easy Caley Ave, about 16...
Commercial Observer Maxim Capital Group has provided a $115 million loan for the development of a 207-unit residential condominium building at 24-02 Queens Plaza South in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Cross Hospital has agreed to renew its 87,461-square-foot lease at Pavilion A, a 174,855-sf medical office building in New Lenox, Ill, about 40 miles south of Chicago The hospital, which runs an outpatient...