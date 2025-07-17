Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is in talks to pay between $25 million and $30 million for the 776,000-square-foot office building at 100 North Riverside Plaza in Chicago The local investment firm would acquire the property from Boeing,...
Dallas Morning News Bradford Cos has bought Uptown Tower, a 253,561-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The local company purchased the 12-story property from Whitestone Uptown Tower LLC, an affiliate of Pillarstone...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Waterton has paid $1115 million, or $301,351/unit, for 365 Nicollet, a 370-unit apartment building in Minneapolis The Chicago investment manager acquired the property, at 365 Nicollet Mall, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Live Oak Real Estate Investments and Tritower Financial Group has paid $28 million, or $19742/sf, for the 141,831-square-foot One Bowdoin Square office building at 15 New Chardon St in Boston...
Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Trinity Property Consultants has paid $1065 million, or $316,023/unit, for Outlook at Magnolia, a 337-unit apartment complex in Seattle The Irvine, Calif, company acquired the property from Weidner...
REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar had paid $935 million, or $261,173/unit, for Latitudes at the Moors, a 358-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The Charleston, SC, company purchased the three-story property from investment firm Nuveen,...
Rentvcom An affiliate of Circle Industrial has paid $4855 million, or $23086/sf, for Valley View Commerce Center, a 210,300-square-foot industrial and retail property in Santa Fe Springs, Calif The sales price results in a 63% capitalization rate...
The Ashford, a three-building office complex totaling 569,986 square feet in Houston's Energy Corridor, has been acquired for $34 million, or $5965/sf, in a deal that involved the assumption and modification of what originally was the property's...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has paid $557 million for a portfolio of six mixed-use buildings with 40 apartment units and 36,000 square feet of retail space in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...