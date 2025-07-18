Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is in talks to pay between $25 million and $30 million for the 776,000-square-foot office building at 100 North Riverside Plaza in Chicago The local investment firm would acquire the property from Boeing,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Waterton has paid $1115 million, or $301,351/unit, for 365 Nicollet, a 370-unit apartment building in Minneapolis The Chicago investment manager acquired the property, at 365 Nicollet Mall, from...
Crain’s Chicago Business Jeffrey Malk and Jimmy Oppenheimer have paid $43 million, or $174,089/unit, for the 247-unit apartment building at 1100 North Dearborn St in Chicago The local investors acquired the property from Berger Realty Group of...
Austin Business Journal Velocis is planning to bring to market CenTX35, an 857,000-square-foot industrial property in Temple, Texas, about 33 miles south of Waco, Texas KBC Advisors has the listing for the two-building property, at 4040 and 3933...
Multi-Housing News A venture of PeakMade Real Estate and Blue Vista Capital Management has broken ground on Olathe Commons, a 204-unit apartment property in Olathe, Kan PeakMade, of Atlanta, and Blue Vista, of Chicago, are building the property at...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Cross Hospital has agreed to renew its 87,461-square-foot lease at Pavilion A, a 174,855-sf medical office building in New Lenox, Ill, about 40 miles south of Chicago The hospital, which runs an outpatient...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal RPM Living has paid $10325 million, or $310,993/unit, for Beach Club Residences, a 332-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The Austin, Texas, developer purchased it from Apartment Income REIT, which was...
Orlando Business Journal CBRE is marketing for sale the former Tupperware headquarters complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla Realty Income assumed the property last year as part of its acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Cedar Street and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has acquired the 289-unit Millie on Michigan apartment property in Chicago The purchase price could not yet be learned The apartments are part of a larger...