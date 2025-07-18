Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Bradford Cos has bought Uptown Tower, a 253,561-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The local company purchased the 12-story property from Whitestone Uptown Tower LLC, an affiliate of Pillarstone...
Crain’s Chicago Business Golub & Co is offering for sale Century Tower, a 293-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer hired CBRE to market the property, which it acquired in 2018—when it was a condominium—for $60 million...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Meneses Holdings and Dominus Commercial has bought the three-building Brookhollow Central office complex in Houston for $584 million, or $7241/sf Meneses, of Houston, and Dominus, of Irving, Texas, purchased...
Houston Business Journal Beland Properties LLC has bought the 200,000-square-foot former headquarters of Chevron Phillips Chemical Co in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Dallas company purchased the...
Multi-Housing News Boston Capital Real Estate Partners has bought the 286-unit Camden Cimarron apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Boston real estate company purchased the property from Camden Property Trust, a Houston REIT,...
San Antonio Business Journal RPM Living has bought the 341-unit Heritage Plaza apartment complex in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, real estate company purchased the five-story property from Cypress Real Estate Advisors, also of Austin The purchase...
Austin Business Journal Buchanan Capital Partners has bought the 116,434-square-foot Escalada office park in downtown Austin, Texas The local investor purchased the three-building complex from its developer, Wedge Properties of Houston The purchase...
Dallas Business Journal The University of Texas has bought the vacant 151,000-square-foot office building at 17787 Waterview Parkway in Dallas The college bought the five-story property from CFT NV Developments LLC in a deal brokered by Avison Young...
Orlando Business Journal CBRE is marketing for sale the former Tupperware headquarters complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla Realty Income assumed the property last year as part of its acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, which...