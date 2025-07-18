Log In or Subscribe to read more
Scale Lending has provided $305 million of financing for the development of a 755-unit apartment property at 355 Exterior St in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by the Beitel Group of Brooklyn, NY, which began...
Pyramid Management Group has lined up $81 million of financing from a consortium of lenders against its Galleria at Crystal Run shopping mall in the Hudson Valley, NY, city of Middletown The group that provided the four-year loan includes GreenBarn...
REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar had paid $935 million, or $261,173/unit, for Latitudes at the Moors, a 358-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The Charleston, SC, company purchased the three-story property from investment firm Nuveen,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ACRE Credit has provided a $2925 million loan against Kenyon, a 124-unit apartment property in Denver The Atlanta investment manager’s loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allows the...
Bloomberg The venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Affinius Capital that owns the Silvercup Studios film and television production property scattered in the Bronx, NY, and Queens, NY, has refinanced the property’s indebtedness It has lined...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided a $9145 million Freddie Mac loan against the 560-unit Blue Rock Village apartment property in the northern California city of Vallejo The fixed-rate loan requires only...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Decker Capital and Viking Partners has purchased four small-bay light-industrial properties with 408,611 square feet in Florida’s Volusia and Indian River counties for $503 million The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding, Bank of Montreal, and Societe Generale Financial Corp have provided $450 million of mortgage financing against the 115 million-square-foot Penn 11 office building at 11...