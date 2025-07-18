Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is in talks to pay between $25 million and $30 million for the 776,000-square-foot office building at 100 North Riverside Plaza in Chicago The local investment firm would acquire the property from Boeing,...
Dallas Morning News Bradford Cos has bought Uptown Tower, a 253,561-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The local company purchased the 12-story property from Whitestone Uptown Tower LLC, an affiliate of Pillarstone...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Waterton has paid $1115 million, or $301,351/unit, for 365 Nicollet, a 370-unit apartment building in Minneapolis The Chicago investment manager acquired the property, at 365 Nicollet Mall, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Live Oak Real Estate Investments and Tritower Financial Group has paid $28 million, or $19742/sf, for the 141,831-square-foot One Bowdoin Square office building at 15 New Chardon St in Boston...
Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Trinity Property Consultants has paid $1065 million, or $316,023/unit, for Outlook at Magnolia, a 337-unit apartment complex in Seattle The Irvine, Calif, company acquired the property from Weidner...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar had paid $935 million, or $261,173/unit, for Latitudes at the Moors, a 358-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The Charleston, SC, company purchased the three-story property from investment firm Nuveen,...
Rentvcom An affiliate of Circle Industrial has paid $4855 million, or $23086/sf, for Valley View Commerce Center, a 210,300-square-foot industrial and retail property in Santa Fe Springs, Calif The sales price results in a 63% capitalization rate...
The Ashford, a three-building office complex totaling 569,986 square feet in Houston's Energy Corridor, has been acquired for $34 million, or $5965/sf, in a deal that involved the assumption and modification of what originally was the property's...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has paid $557 million for a portfolio of six mixed-use buildings with 40 apartment units and 36,000 square feet of retail space in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Jeffrey Malk and Jimmy Oppenheimer have paid $43 million, or $174,089/unit, for the 247-unit apartment building at 1100 North Dearborn St in Chicago The local investors acquired the property from Berger Realty Group of...