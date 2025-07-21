Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Despite being nearly fully leased, the Hutchinson Metro Center I, a 422,452-square-foot office property in the Bronx, NY, has been unable to qualify for a loan large enough to take out its existing $8692...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $132 million of mortgage financing against the 342-unit Viridian apartment property at 1282 Boylston St in the Fenway section of Boston The property was developed and is owned by Abbey Group of Boston, which funded its...
Commercial Property Executive JLL Capital Markets has secured $703 million of financing against Park84, a seven-building industrial property totaling 605,570 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The loan allows the owner of the property, Bow River Capital of...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided a $625 million loan against the 150-unit Carlo Wind Watch apartment property in the Long Island village of Hauppauge, NY The property, which opened last December, is owned by Southern Land Co...
Tampa Bay Business Journal SoHo Capital has lined up $110 million of financing against The Pearl, a 314-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the financing to the locally based developer, which completed its construction in...
Scale Lending has provided $305 million of financing for the development of a 755-unit apartment property at 355 Exterior St in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by the Beitel Group of Brooklyn, NY, which began...
Pyramid Management Group has lined up $81 million of financing from a consortium of lenders against its Galleria at Crystal Run shopping mall in the Hudson Valley, NY, city of Middletown The group that provided the four-year loan includes GreenBarn...
Peachtree Group has launched a $250 million investment fund that would pursue opportunities in both the hotel and other commercial property sectors that might result from properties being unable to fully refinance their existing loans in the coming...
REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...